Damp & dreary Monday but sunnier days ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large upper-level disturbance will be moving through the Lone Star State today and that is bringing some light to moderate showers to much of South Texas.

Commuters are urged to use caution as some of the roads may be slick and visibility is lower to begin the day.

As the upper-level disturbance moves out to eastern parts of the state, we’ll get into some dry air and the rain will begin to exit by later this afternoon around 3-5 PM.

With clear skies tonight and less wind in the area, we’ll have another chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s for many.

Tuesday looks to be fantastic weather-wise with a good amount of sunshine and highs pushing to mid to upper 60s and even some low 70s for some of our inland communities.

We’ll have a cold front that will move in by early Wednesday from the northeast, meteorologically termed a “back door cold front” and will usher in another dose of some cool air that is already in place. This front will be dry and will mainly push highs back into the low 60s for Wednesday afternoon and bring some strong northeasterly winds around 15-30 MPH and gusting.

Another upper-level disturbance will move into the area for Thursday and Friday, with a surface cold front moving in early Friday morning, and that will again increase the rainfall across the area to a few isolated to scattered showers. Rainfall amounts don’t look impressive, but some locations could push a quarter to half an inch by the end of Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks great with mainly sunny skies and milder temperatures heading back towards the 70-degree mark.

Today: Light to moderate showers for the first part of the day, ending by the afternoon, but staying mainly cloudy and chilly…High: 57…Wind: NNW 9-18 MPH.

Tonight: Rainfall coming to an end, partly cloudy and chilly…Low: NW 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies with a few clouds, milder and very nice…High: 68…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: More clouds, a cold front arrives early and increases the wind and brings another dose of cool air…High: 62…Wind: NE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers, breezy…High: 63…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers as a cold front arrives early…High: 60..Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny, milder with a breezy southerly wind.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella handy!