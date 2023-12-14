Damp & cool until the front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Weak disturbances from the south will produce occasional light rain through Friday evening. Thats when our cold front moves through with clearing skies, breezy winds and cooler drier air.

Tonight, will be cloudy and cool with occasional light rain showers, breezy, with a low of 62.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and a high of only 69.

Thursday night expect more periods of light rain breezy and cool with a low of 63.

Friday expect scattered showers breezy and rather mild with a high of 73.

Very cool and dry most of next week with mainly clear skies and lows mostly in t he 40's and highs in the 60's to near 70.