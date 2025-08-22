Daily rain chances & slightly lower temps continue into the weekend and beyond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

Daily rain chances into the weekend and beyond

Slightly cooler and below average temps

Our soggy trend continues in the forecast, with daily rain chances extending beyond the weekend. Today, we'll see the start of a new trend: below-average temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It's a small dip in temperatures, but still a cool down nonetheless. The time frame for our rain chances today will be similar to yesterday, afternoon and early evening.

The weekend forecast will be consistent, so outdoor plans can be kept, but keep an eye on the forecast and the radar to make sure you don't get caught in an isolated t-shower.

Today: Increasing clouds, PM storms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

