Daily rain chances possible throughout next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! I hope you all are enjoying your weekend. You may have noticed a couple of stray showers this weekend, and we do have the possibility of seeing more rain this upcoming week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We remain hot this upcoming week, but the good news is that it will not be scorching temperatures like we saw last week with multiple heat alerts and excessive heat warnings. Heat risk and related illnesses will remain low and not a concern. This week, our highs remain in the low to mid 90s with small chances of rain each day due to seabreeze showers along the coast that will move inland.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate wind gusts

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, better chance of showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great weekend!