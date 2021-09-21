Countdown to cooldown begins!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot weather persists into Tuesday, but big changes are on the way!

Hot and steamy weather will return tomorrow with highs hovering in the middle 90s. A few scattered thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon, increasing into Tuesday night ahead of the first cold front of the season! Once the front moves through, dry and breezy conditions will take hold.

This cold front will drop our afternoon highs into the middle 80s and it's going to feel great outside! This hint of Fall weather arrives right on time for the first day of Fall on Wednesday. Morning lows will dip to the 60s through the end of the week. Expect the dry, sunny, and comfortable weather to last into the weekend!