Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler weather is here!

A 'Fall feeling' remains in the forecast all week
Stefanie's WX 11-21-23
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:14:35-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

The air feels much better outside thanks to cooler, drier air behind Monday's cold front. Breezy north winds will continue to usher in the 'Fall feeling' to the Coastal Bend. High temperatures won't be very different from our morning temperatures; this is because cooler air is still arriving. You'll really feel the chill Wednesday morning, as low temperatures drop to the 40s. Pick out your favorite sweater now!

If you plan to travel around Texas on Wednesday, the weather will cooperate! Expect mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s on Wednesday. Here at home, we're tracking the potential for showers late Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. This shouldn't hinder your Thanksgiving plans other than some wet roadways. A better chance for rain will arrive over the weekend, before our next cold front.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019