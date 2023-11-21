Cooler weather is here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

The air feels much better outside thanks to cooler, drier air behind Monday's cold front. Breezy north winds will continue to usher in the 'Fall feeling' to the Coastal Bend. High temperatures won't be very different from our morning temperatures; this is because cooler air is still arriving. You'll really feel the chill Wednesday morning, as low temperatures drop to the 40s. Pick out your favorite sweater now!

If you plan to travel around Texas on Wednesday, the weather will cooperate! Expect mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s on Wednesday. Here at home, we're tracking the potential for showers late Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. This shouldn't hinder your Thanksgiving plans other than some wet roadways. A better chance for rain will arrive over the weekend, before our next cold front.

Have a terrific Tuesday!