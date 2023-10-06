Cooler temps & disrespectful winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Almost-Friday!

Thursday shaped up to be a soggy one! Beneficial rainfall and breezy conditions occupied most of the day. A peek of sunshine took our high temperature in Corpus Christi to 86ºF! Temperatures will hover below average over the next couple days. Friday will begin with some showers and drizzle due to an overrunning pattern, but dry conditions look to take hold by the afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and disrespectful winds through at least Saturday. Sunday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The extended forecast has a brief warm up to the 90s before our next weather maker arrives later next week.

Have a great evening!