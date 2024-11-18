Cooler temperatures on the way tonight ahead of cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a warm Monday morning and afternoon, and now we prepare for cooler temperatures as the next cold front approaches our area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some of our neighborhoods had the opportunity to see a couple of showers this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. This was just a few showers, not necessarily meaningful rain for our area, as this was a quicker moving system.

You may have even heard the increasing winds overnight into our Monday morning. Now, those winds are taking a direction change from the southeast to the north, blowing in colder air. By tonight, we will notice a temperature drop into the 50s. Wednesday through Friday this week will give us a good taste of Fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temperature drop

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with light winds from the north

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, increasing winds

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!