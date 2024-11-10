Cooler temperatures, dangerous beach conditions this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are feeling some Fall-like temperatures this weekend. If you are planning to head to the beach, be mindful that conditions are still a bit choppy as Rafael hangs out in the Gulf of Mexico.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Rafael and its impacts along the Texas coast. For us here at home, it's important we know that rip currents and minor coastal flooding will be alerts we continue to see until about Monday, as Rafael meanders south into the Bay of Campeche.

As far as our weather pattern this weekend, we will see and feel sunny temperatures in the mid 80s throughout the day and dipping into the mid 60s by night. We will have a similar weather pattern as we head into our work week. Rain chances will remain low this weekend as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 68°F

Winds: N 5-8 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny (Watch for beach conditions!)

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: N 5-8 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 66°F

Winds: E 5-8 mph

Have a great Saturday!