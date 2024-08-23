Cooler temperatures and gradually increasing rain chances through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week. We are finally done with the triple temperatures.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Relief from the heat is here! Temperatures will remain around the mid 90s this weekend. Feels like temps will also be more tame, only reaching the middle 100s. Moisture will continue to build and increase and with the help of the sea breeze this could trigger some showers early Saturday morning. Rain chances will increase through most of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds and overnight stray showers possible
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Possible stray morning showers and then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday Night: Mostly clear with some clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
