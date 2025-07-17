Cooler morning before spicy hot afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and slightly above average
- Still breezy
- Saharan dust begins to clear out tonight
Neighbors started the day with up to 6° cooler temperatures this morning compared to yesterday. This is due to drier air causing temperatures to drop a bit further overnight.
The same dry air that lingers in the area by way of Saharan dust will also offer spicy hot conditions this afternoon. Across the Coastal Bend, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with breezy southeast winds.
Saharan dust will begin to clear out of the area tonight, and moisture will rebound this weekend, leading to hotter feels-like temps and increasing heat risk.
Invest 93L has tracked westward across Florida into the central Gulf, near the Louisiana coast. The system is struggling to get organized and currently has a 30% chance of formation and has no direct threat to the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy with more moisture returning
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great day!