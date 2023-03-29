Cooler & cloudy Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day Coastal Bend!

Today we're are all a bunch of cool kids! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s, but will rise to the lower 70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Drier air has arrived behind Tuesday's cold front, but it is only here for a limited time. Expect a warm up to the 80s on Thursday.

Today looks to remain dry, aside from a stray or isolated shower. Late tonight into the overnight, I do expect spotty showers. Accumulations will once again be modest, but helpful! A few of these showers may linger into Thursday, but I don't expect much rainfall as we head toward the end of the week.

Breezy and warm conditions will be in place as we wrap up March and make our way into April. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s by early next week.

Have a wonderful day!