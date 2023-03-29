Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler & cloudy Wednesday

A few showers return overnight
marvin orellana _ White Cap Beach 3-29-23.jpg
marvin orellana<br/>
marvin orellana _ White Cap Beach 3-29-23<br/>
marvin orellana _ White Cap Beach 3-29-23.jpg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 07:41:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day Coastal Bend!

Today we're are all a bunch of cool kids! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s, but will rise to the lower 70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Drier air has arrived behind Tuesday's cold front, but it is only here for a limited time. Expect a warm up to the 80s on Thursday.

Today looks to remain dry, aside from a stray or isolated shower. Late tonight into the overnight, I do expect spotty showers. Accumulations will once again be modest, but helpful! A few of these showers may linger into Thursday, but I don't expect much rainfall as we head toward the end of the week.

Breezy and warm conditions will be in place as we wrap up March and make our way into April. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s by early next week.

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019