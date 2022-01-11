Cool temps to start our Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

A cloudy start this morning gave way to a sunny afternoon. After a weekend with very little sunshine, that bright, yellow ball in the sky was a sight for sore eyes! Thanks to the brief period of sunshine, afternoon temps peaked in the low to middle 60's. The near-average temperatures felt comfortable thanks to low humidity. Northeasterly winds continue to usher in cooler, drier air to the Coastal Bend, but will come down to a light breeze heading into Tuesday.

Despite the overall dry conditions, moisture slowly returns over the next couple of days, lending to increased clouds by Wednesday morning. By week's end, the clouds decrease and temperatures climb into the upper 70's. The warm afternoons are limited, however; our next cold front is scheduled to arrive early on Saturday morning. The front will drop temperatures over the weekend and make for chilly morning temperatures into the beginning of next week.

Have a great evening!