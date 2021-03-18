Cool start before breezy, mild afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Much cooler and drier air has overtaken the Lone Star State as most of us are beginning the day with temperatures on the cooler side.

There's still a bit of some wind near the coast, but that should come down some as the day progresses.

Cool high pressure will take over the forecast, which means we’ll have a lot of sinking air over us today that will result in plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

We’ll see a string of very nice days headed towards the end of the week and for the start of the weekend before clouds, some rain chances and wind return late in the weekend and early next week.

Here's what we have in store:

Today: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and mild. High 77 ... with wind: NNW 10-20 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Clear skies and on the chilly side, lighter winds. Low 46… with wind: NNE 7-14 mph.

Friday: Lots of sunshine and lighter winds. High: 71… with wind: NNE 8-16 mph.

Saturday: Still plenty of sunshine to go around, nice conditions. High: 72… with wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: More clouds and increasing humidity, still nice. High: 74… with wind: ESE 15-25 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warmer, could see some evening isolated storms northwest. High: 78… with wind: SSE 20-30 mph and gusting.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 83… with wind: SSE 15-20 mph and gusting.

Have a great day.

