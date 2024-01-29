Cool mornings, warm afternoons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend's beautiful weather with us into the new week!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cool this morning, but warm this afternoon

Ample sunshine, rain free most of this week

Rain returns this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

Temperature: High around 72ºF

Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, calm, and warmer.

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph

Have a marvelous day!