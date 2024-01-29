Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Pleasant weather stick around for the end January
Stefanie's WX 1-29-24
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 08:19:38-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend's beautiful weather with us into the new week!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cool this morning, but warm this afternoon
  • Ample sunshine, rain free most of this week
  • Rain returns this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.
Temperature: High around 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, calm, and warmer.
Temperature: Low 48ºF
Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph

Have a marvelous day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019