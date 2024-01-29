Cool mornings, warm afternoons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend's beautiful weather with us into the new week!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cool this morning, but warm this afternoon
- Ample sunshine, rain free most of this week
- Rain returns this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.
Temperature: High around 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, calm, and warmer.
Temperature: Low 48ºF
Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph
Have a marvelous day!