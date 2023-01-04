Watch Now
Cool mornings and warm afternoons last through Friday

Our next best chance for meaningful rainfall arrives this weekend
KRIS file
Skies will be mostly sunny today, with fair nights and sunny afternoons through Monday.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 07:10:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

It's a chilly and clear start across the Coastal Bend this morning. No fog to worry about this morning with dry air in place, but the dry air also allows our temperatures to have a larger spread. This means we'll have cool mornings and warm afternoons through the end of the week. Expect lows near 50ºF and afternoon highs near 80ºF. Winds will also stay near 10-15 MPH today and tomorrow, becoming gusty on Friday.

As we begin our weekend, moisture returns to the area. Humid conditions will transition to scattered showers and storms as early as Saturday night into Sunday. Some showers could linger into early Monday, but the expect the bulk of the rain to fall on Sunday. Accumulations look to be between a quart and three-quarters of an inch areawide.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

