Cool down during the first week of October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend is here and so is the end of September. Overall the month has been overly hot and overly dry. However, Saturday and Sunday will bring a slight cool-down and beneficial rain! In fact, the entire first week of October will offer much-needed rainfall. While not a complete washout, daily rain chances will mean it's time to dust off the umbrellas and rain coats.

Prepare for possibility of minor coastal flooding during times of high tide.

As if the news of rain wasn't exciting enough, our first bonafide cold front of the season looks to arrive at the end of next week (right now weather models suggest early morning of October 6th, but subject to change). The cool-down will be modest but with clouds and rain, highs will be limited to the upper 80s. We'll keep an eye on it!

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!