Cool, clear, and sunny

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's cold. You'll do best to dress in layers today because we'll warm up nicely this afternoon. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the middle 60s with sunny skies! Winds are more tame, still from the northwest around 10-20 MPH. By Thursday, the winds will shift direction, coming from the northeast and eventually east. This change in direction will help moisture and humidity return to the area going into Friday. The cooler, dry weather lasts through the end of the week.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, we'll like have a few showers and a rumble of thunder along the immediate coastline. High pressure will be moving away from us while our next cold front nears. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Beginning Sunday through the middle of next week, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms as not one, but two cold fronts pass through the Coastal Bend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!