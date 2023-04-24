Cool and mostly cloudy Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

What a waterworks of a Sunday! Rainfall totals were impressive across the area. While a good deal of rain fell in the watershed (where it flows to our water supply), the highest totals were recorded along coastal Nueces and San Patricio Counties. At Corpus Christi International Airport, we are now in a rain surplus of more than an inch and a quarter. This is great news, bunch unfortunately caused trouble for many communities with flooding and strong winds.

On this Monday, a bit of morning drizzle is about much rain as we'll see until later tonight. After dinnertime, showers will pick up along our coastal communities and spread inland. Isolated showers can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another cold front on Thursday. Expect a stormy day on Thursday, before a drier weekend ahead!

Temperatures will stay a bit below average this week on account of the clouds, rain, and upcoming cold fronts.

Have a great day!