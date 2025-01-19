Cold temperatures settle into the Coastal Bend with gusty north winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We're wrapping up this weekend with colder weather, preparing for the effects of the arrival of the artic air.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Gusty, northerly winds
- Cold Weather Advisory in place until 9 a.m.
- Freeze Watch goes into effect tonight
As we close out the weekend, our weather takes a cold turn with plunging temperatures. Saturday's high temperature and Sunday's low temperatures show a 40 degree variance. Saturday's high temperature almost hit 80ºF (78ºF) here in Corpus Christi. That will be the warmest day of the week as the colder, drier air settles into the area.
We stay dry until Monday as showers start to re-enter the forecast, with PM showers expected to be the heaviest. The lingering effect from this rain will better determine the wintry mix we are expecting on Tuesday. For now, it is safe to say that majority of the Coastal Bend will see freezing rain according to the National Weather Service. There is still a possibility for some of our northern communities to see sleet/snow. It is very important we protect the 4 P's starting today: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Our roads will potentially be slippery and covered in black ice Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures at or below freezing.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with gusty, northerly winds
Temperature: High 51ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, slightly windy
Temperature: Low 35ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Monday: Increasing cloud covers, showers throughout the day
Temperature: High 51ºF
Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!