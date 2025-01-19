Cold temperatures settle into the Coastal Bend with gusty north winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We're wrapping up this weekend with colder weather, preparing for the effects of the arrival of the artic air.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Gusty, northerly winds

Cold Weather Advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Freeze Watch goes into effect tonight

As we close out the weekend, our weather takes a cold turn with plunging temperatures. Saturday's high temperature and Sunday's low temperatures show a 40 degree variance. Saturday's high temperature almost hit 80ºF (78ºF) here in Corpus Christi. That will be the warmest day of the week as the colder, drier air settles into the area.

We stay dry until Monday as showers start to re-enter the forecast, with PM showers expected to be the heaviest. The lingering effect from this rain will better determine the wintry mix we are expecting on Tuesday. For now, it is safe to say that majority of the Coastal Bend will see freezing rain according to the National Weather Service. There is still a possibility for some of our northern communities to see sleet/snow. It is very important we protect the 4 P's starting today: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Our roads will potentially be slippery and covered in black ice Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures at or below freezing.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with gusty, northerly winds

Temperature: High 51ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, slightly windy

Temperature: Low 35ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Increasing cloud covers, showers throughout the day

Temperature: High 51ºF

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!