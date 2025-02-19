Cold temperatures & dangerous wind chills tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Quite the temperature difference we experienced throughout our neighborhoods today along with gusty winds and cloudy conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Extreme Cold Weather Warning goes into effect at midnight through Thursday, 10 a.m.

Freeze Warning goes into effect at midnight through Thursday, 10 a.m.

Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight through Thursday, 10 a.m.

We still have a few more days of cold weather this week before we get more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Throughout the day, we had some increased northerly winds after the arctic air arrived in the Coastal Bend.

Colder temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s for most of our area, low 30s for our coastal communities. Multiple weather alerts are in place to go into effect at midnight, expiring by Thursday morning: Freeze Warning, Extreme Cold Warning, and Cold Weather Advisories.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions and gusty winds

Temperature: Low 29°F

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 44°F

Winds: N 12-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 38°F

Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!