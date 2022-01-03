Cold start, but warmer temperatures in Monday's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our well-advertised cold front that arrived over the weekend has certainly brought with it a cold chill to South Texas!

We’re experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far with many locations, minus our coastal area, experiencing at or below-freezing temperatures.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the entire Coastal Bend, minus the coastal areas, until 9 a.m.

Be sure to bundle up on your way out the door this morning. And despite lots of sunshine this afternoon, it’s going to be a chilly day with temperatures in the upper 50s on Monday.

Also, the big winds we had over the weekend are done and will remain light through the middle part of the week.

Temperatures will warm up as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as we pick up more of a southerly breeze over the area and highs will shoot into the 70s.

Another cold front, not nearly as strong as our last front, will arrive on Thursday morning with windy northerly winds and another dose of some cold air.

That cold front will take morning temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s Friday morning, but won’t last long because heading into the weekend afternoon highs will be back into the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain chances do not look great during the next seven days, but there is an opportunity for some stray showers on Friday and Saturday as we get return flow off the Gulf.

Otherwise, enjoy the roller-coaster ride of temperatures over the next several days,

Today: Very cold start with Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m.; lots of afternoon sunshine and remaining chilly. High: 57…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, calm and cold…Low: 37…Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, light winds and milder…High: 70…Wind: SSE 7-14 mph.

Wednesday: Getting warmer, a few more clouds, but still nice…High: 78…Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Next cold front arrives, windy and cooler…High: 74…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cold morning in the 30s and 40s, partly cloudy with a few stray showers and cool…High: 63…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few stray showers and getting warmer…High’s: upper 70s…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph and gusting.

Have a great day and welcome to 2022!