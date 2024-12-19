Cold front settles into the Coastal Bend Wednesday night into Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are anticipating our next cold front arriving Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front arrives tonight

Increasing winds from the north

Low to minimal rain chances after cold front

This cold front will keep temperatures 'cool' through this Saturday, putting us where we should be seasonally. Ahead of the cold front, some of our neighborhoods saw some showers kick off, as well as increased winds. We will have a breezy afternoon and evening with winds coming from the north as colder, drier air settles into the area.

After the weekend, we start to warm up again across our neighborhoods right ahead of Christmas. The cold front will drop our temperatures for a few days, highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, cold front settles in

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: E 5 mph

Have a great Wednesday!