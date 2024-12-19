Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front settles into the Coastal Bend Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are anticipating our next cold front arriving Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cold front arrives tonight
  • Increasing winds from the north
  • Low to minimal rain chances after cold front

This cold front will keep temperatures 'cool' through this Saturday, putting us where we should be seasonally. Ahead of the cold front, some of our neighborhoods saw some showers kick off, as well as increased winds. We will have a breezy afternoon and evening with winds coming from the north as colder, drier air settles into the area.

After the weekend, we start to warm up again across our neighborhoods right ahead of Christmas. The cold front will drop our temperatures for a few days, highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, cold front settles in

Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: E 5 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.