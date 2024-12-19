Cold front settles into the Coastal Bend Wednesday night into Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are anticipating our next cold front arriving Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front arrives tonight
- Increasing winds from the north
- Low to minimal rain chances after cold front
This cold front will keep temperatures 'cool' through this Saturday, putting us where we should be seasonally. Ahead of the cold front, some of our neighborhoods saw some showers kick off, as well as increased winds. We will have a breezy afternoon and evening with winds coming from the north as colder, drier air settles into the area.
After the weekend, we start to warm up again across our neighborhoods right ahead of Christmas. The cold front will drop our temperatures for a few days, highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, cold front settles in
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, clear skies
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: E 5 mph
Have a great Wednesday!