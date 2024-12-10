COLD FRONT: Cool, sunny, windy Taco Tuesday ahead of tonight's frigid temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! Let's make it a spicy one, because a big cool down is on the way.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

This morning's cold front should be the real hero, helping to clear up the very dense fog and mist that blanketed our neighborhoods. As cooler and drier air rush in, expect breezy conditions by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 60s with more sunshine, too.

The coldest air of the season is currently moving into the Coastal Bend. Expect Wednesday morning to start in the upper 30s and lower 40s across our neighborhoods. This is the coldest we've been since February 2024! The cold won't last very long— by Friday we're pushing the upper 70s again for afternoon highs. Another chance for showers returns this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, cool and sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Clear, chilly, and breezy

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: COLD, sunny. breezy

Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!