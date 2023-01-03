Cold front brings warm, pleasant weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

A Dense Marine Fog Advisory is in effect until 8:00 a.m.

You can enjoy your tacos outside this afternoon as warm and pleasant conditions will follow this mornings fog and clouds. Even though a cold front is moving through the Coastal Bend this morning, our trend of above average temperatures will continue! Expects highs to remain near 80ºF over the next couple of afternoons, but with drier air arriving behind this morning's front, these temps are going to feel fantastic!

Heading into this weekend our rain chances will be increasing. The timing of this weekend's front is a bit tricky. the front will linger in our area for a bit, making for unsettled weather Sunday morning into Monday morning. At this point, the front looks to arrive Sunday mid-morning and stall, before moving on late Sunday. I'll be keeping a careful eye on this timing as we look ahead to next week's forecast.

Have a great week!