COLD FRONT AHEAD: Disrespectful winds Monday, then stormy overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Hope you've enjoyed the earlier sunrise today on account of setting the clock back. Unfortunately, sunset will also be earlier through the winter solstice in December.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds will gust 40-45 mph

Severe storms possible overnight

Our week is off to a windy start! South-southeast winds will be sustained around 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph today. The wind direction is responsible for the humid, 'soupy', 'air-you-can-wear' feeling outside. High today will near the 90ºF mark, but 'feels like' temps will be in the lower 90s.



A cold front will move through the Coastal Bend early Tuesday morning. Expect strong storms ahead of the front, some of which could be severe. This is more likely in our northern neighborhoods. Stay weather aware overnight and expect a wet commute for Tuesday morning. If you plan to vote on Election Day, you'll need the rain coat or head to the polls during the afternoon if you can wait. More opportunities for rain and another cold front await later this week!

KR

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Storms after midnight

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: S/N 20-30 mph

Tuesday: Lingering AM storms, partly cloudy PM

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful Monday!