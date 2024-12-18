COLD FRONT: A few t-showers and a big cool down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog is improving, but more change is on the way! A cold front will move through this afternoon. Expect showers and a rumble of thunder to move from our northeastern neighborhoods to the coast.

KRIS 6 Weather

Temperatures will top out closer to or at 80ºF briefly. Only the showers have cleared this evening, expect clear skies and falling temps. Thursday morning will be much cooler! Dig out your favorite sweater as morning low temps dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, showers likely

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a Happy Hump Day!