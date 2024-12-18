COLD FRONT: A few t-showers and a big cool down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Dense Fog is improving, but more change is on the way! A cold front will move through this afternoon. Expect showers and a rumble of thunder to move from our northeastern neighborhoods to the coast.
Temperatures will top out closer to or at 80ºF briefly. Only the showers have cleared this evening, expect clear skies and falling temps. Thursday morning will be much cooler! Dig out your favorite sweater as morning low temps dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, showers likely
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Have a Happy Hump Day!