Coastal Bend heat wave continues with hotter conditions Thursday afternoon

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And the heat goes on... Our heat wave continues with very warm temperatures this morning and even warmer conditions this afternoon. Gusty south-southeast winds will continue to draw more humidity into our forecast; you probably felt that 'air you can wear' when you stepped outside this morning.

Heat risk continues to worsen through the weekend. While temps will cool down a bit, afternoon highs will remain warmer than normal. Still 'feels like' temps will stay parked in the triple digits because high humidity isn't backing down. Continue to check on your neighbors, especially kids, pets, and the elderly, as they are more prone to heat-related illness. Heat safety will remain the focus of the forecast with no meaningful rain in sight.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and very hot!

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40mph

Tonight: More clouds, still breezy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid.

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

