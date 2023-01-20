Cloudy with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

We're welcoming spotty showers on this Friday. The rain is light, but we'll see more of it throughout the day today. I expect the rain to become heavier (and possibly a few rumbles of thunder) as we head into Saturday morning and early afternoon. This is thanks to nearby low pressure and a cold front that arrives Saturday evening. With cloudy skies, temperatures will be limited to the 60s both days. Accumulations this weekend could reach a quarter-inch!

As cooler drier air settles in behind Saturday's cold front, look forward to sunshine returning on Sunday! Still, temps will top out near 70ºF, making for a rather fresh day. Another cold front arrives on Tuesday. The rain will begin as early as Monday night and linger into the first half of Tuesday. Overall winds will be a bit gusty over the weekend, reaching as high as 30 MPH.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!