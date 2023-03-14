Cloudy with a chance of light showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Pi Day! Picking out your best purple outfit? How about a purple sweater? Temperatures are chilly again today and will only warm to about 70ºF around the area. Temperatures might feel a little more brisk with gusty winds from the northeast 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Expect mostly cloudy skies with just a few peaks of sunshine this evening.

Wednesday looks to stay dry, but still mostly cloud. Temperatures will still be cold during the morning hours, but warm to the upper 70s by afternoon. This warming trend continues into Thursday as we make a brief return to the 80s. This comes before more rain and chilly temps on Friday, when a cold front passes through the area.

If you plan to venture out to the coast, there is a high risk of rip currents today! Be sure to check the latest beach conditions before you head out!