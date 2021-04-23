Cloudy, warm & scattered showers today, sunny weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI — Humidity is on the rise in South Texas on the heels of a brisk south-southeasterly wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. That will allow temperatures to rise to near-normal high temperatures today, despite extra cloud coverage and some scattered showers and thundershowers in the area.

The bullseye for today, in regards to severe thunderstorm activity, is far removed from South Texas and over towards central and east Texas. If you have travel plans up north, please keep a close eye on the radar. A few storms could be capable of large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

All this activity will be on the move with a cold front that will move across the state today and arrive here in the Coastal Bend about midday Saturday. The result will be a few showers today, possible a few thunderstorms later this evening and overnight as well, however, most of the activity should remain below severe limits. Rainfall amounts will vary widely, with many of us receiving nothing to a few hundredths. While those who get the storms, favoring northern sections of our viewing area could receive up to a half inch to an inch of rain.

Today: Mainly cloudy, windy, warm and scattered showers/t’showers…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms possible early, then clearing out, muggy & mild…Low: 67…Wind: SSW 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Front arrives near midday, still will be hot and mainly sunny…High: 92…Wind: NNW 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warm with a little more wind…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Increasing clouds, wind and warmer…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, a passing shower and above normal temps…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Another weak front arrives with scattered thundershowers…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great weekend!

