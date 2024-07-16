Cloudy start to Taco Tuesday, but more sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today's variety: hot! Be sure to practice heat safety this afternoon!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps 105-110ºF
- Cloudy morning, more sunshine by afternoon
- Better rain chances this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and humid, more sunshine this afternoon
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hotter
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific day!