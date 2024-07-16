Watch Now
Cloudy start to Taco Tuesday, but more sunshine this afternoon

'Feels like' temps will still soar to the triple digits today
Posted at 7:28 AM, Jul 16, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today's variety: hot! Be sure to practice heat safety this afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Feels like' temps 105-110ºF
  • Cloudy morning, more sunshine by afternoon
  • Better rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid, more sunshine this afternoon

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hotter

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!

