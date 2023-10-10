Cloudy, showery and cool today through early Wednesday; briefly warmer late week ahead of a Friday cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combined influence of Eastern Pacific and Gulf moisture will keep cloudy, showery conditions over the Coastal Bend through midweek, followed by a brief warmup before a cold front arrives late Friday. Eastern Pacific Hurricane Lidia will make landfall along the Mexican coast tonight but already is spreading clouds and light rain across South Texas. Tropical disturbance 93L is moving north into the Texas coastal waters tonight and will bring heavier rainfall. Rainfall in excess of an inch is expected a coastal regions through midday Wednesday. Thereafter, things will be dry over the area.

The clouds and showers will hold daytime temperatures down today and Wednesday, then things get briefly warmer late week before a cold front arrives late Friday. That means highs only in the upper 70s today and Wednesday, then into the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday. Behind the cold front expect afternoon readings only in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend and into early next week. Overnights will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, then drop to around 60 Saturday through early next week. Saturday will be windy and dry, so fire danger may be elevated. Still, viewing of the annular eclipse will be nearly ideal.

With Disturbance 93L will come increasing marine hazards. Expect seas of 4 to 6 feet tomorrow, along with coastal flooding and moderate rip currents.

