Cloudy, rainy Friday

Sunny, dry, and hot conditions return this weekend!
KRIS 6 WEATHER<br/>
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 08:55:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-yay!

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Duval and Jim Wells Counties. This is an upgrade in urgency from the Areal Flood Advisory issued earlier this morning.
Please move to higher ground if you're in San Diego, Benavides, Rosita, San Jose and Tecalote.

Heavy rain continues in parts of the Coastal Bend this morning. Some areas have seen significantly more rain that other. Expect rain chances to be highest between noon and about 3 p.m. before waning this evening. Conditions will dry up just in time for Friday night plans.

Expect sunny and dry conditions this weekend with temps returning to the upper 90s. Sweltering heat returns with 'feels like' temperatures in the triple digits next week.

Stay safe and a have a wonderful weekend!

