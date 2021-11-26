Cloudy & Cool Today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are going to see improving weather this afternoon following the cold wet conditions we experienced on Thanksgiving Day. However, it will remain rather cool and breezy. Look for an afternoon high around 62 degrees with the winds blowing out of the North at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We are watching another disturbance that will bring us another chance of rain for the start to the weekend.

The forecast for tonight calls for increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers. Look for an overnight low around 50 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with showers likely.

We will see a daytime high around 60 degrees. The rain should move out by Sunday.

We can expect very nice weather conditions as many people are heading back to school or work next week.

Look for plenty of sunshine with a gradual warm trend. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.

