Cloudy conditions continue through week, weaker cold front arrives Thursday AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have had lingering cloudy conditions throughout the week, and that will be the same pattern we see heading into the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Gusty winds return Thursday
- Weaker cold front pushes through Thursday AM
- Rain chances increase this weekend
We have had some cloudy, breezy, and rainy weather the past couple of days, but we have some drier, cooler air on the way. Overnight into Thursday morning, the Coastal Bend will get a weaker cold front that will slightly impact temperatures throughout the day, and rain chances will increase that night.
This weekend, we have a better opportunity of rain chances, ahead of our next cold front. The cold front anticipated to arrive Monday into Tuesday will have a bigger impact on our temperatures, dropping about 20 degrees. Tuesday into Wednesday, our highs will be in the 60s, and lows between 35-45 degrees.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with calm winds
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, increasing winds (Cold front starts to arrive)
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with afternoon & evening showers
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Wednesday!