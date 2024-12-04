Cloudy conditions continue through week, weaker cold front arrives Thursday AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have had lingering cloudy conditions throughout the week, and that will be the same pattern we see heading into the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Gusty winds return Thursday

Weaker cold front pushes through Thursday AM

Rain chances increase this weekend

We have had some cloudy, breezy, and rainy weather the past couple of days, but we have some drier, cooler air on the way. Overnight into Thursday morning, the Coastal Bend will get a weaker cold front that will slightly impact temperatures throughout the day, and rain chances will increase that night.

This weekend, we have a better opportunity of rain chances, ahead of our next cold front. The cold front anticipated to arrive Monday into Tuesday will have a bigger impact on our temperatures, dropping about 20 degrees. Tuesday into Wednesday, our highs will be in the 60s, and lows between 35-45 degrees.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with calm winds

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, increasing winds (Cold front starts to arrive)

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with afternoon & evening showers

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Wednesday!