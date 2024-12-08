Cloudy conditions continue through Sunday with light AM showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We wrapping up the weekend with similar conditions from this week; cloudy, a little breezy, and light chances of rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances continue through the early portion of day

Overcast skies will keep our high temps in the low 60s

Next cold front is on the way

Today will be our last opportunity of seeing some good rain chances ahead of the next cold front. With overcast skies still in the forecast, this will help keep our high temperatures in the 60s and below. While this will not be a big rainmaker, this will mainly be light showers passing through the Coastal Bend.

Before our next cold front, temperatures will warm up in the area before the rush of cold air settles in. Our highs will climb into the low 80s before dropping into the 50s and 40s early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with AM showers

Temperature: High 62ºF

Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light winds

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the AM, clearing by afternoon

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!