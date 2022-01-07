Cloudy, cold and windy start to Friday for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front swept through the Coastal Bend late Thursday afternoon, sending the mercury into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early today. Clouds are increasing ahead of a weak disturbance bringing modest rainfall totals this weekend. After a cool Friday, expect highs in the 60s and 70s next week. Rainfall totals will be modest this weekend, with patchy light rain on Friday and Friday night totaling less than a tenth of an inch. Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend may provide local totals over a quarter inch before ending early Monday. Ahead of another cold front late Sunday afternoon, high temperatures may touch the lower 80s. Lows will linger from the middle 40s to middle 50s, except middle 60s on Saturday.

