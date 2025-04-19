Cloudy, breezy, and windy conditions ahead of showers Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are preparing for a wet weekend starting Sunday. Until then, we have overcast skies with breezy conditions in the forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We haven't had rain in a few weeks and now we can welcome some showers and scattered thunderstorms back into the forecast Sunday into early next week. We have an approaching cold front that will bring along some rain to the Coastal Bend. Our land and vegetation could surely use some moisture, as well as our lakes and rivers.

With our increased winds, we do have a Coastal Flood Advisory in place until 7 tonight. Easter Sunday will be a bit of a wet one after the early afternoon hours and sticking around through the night time. Rain chances will stay in the forecast until mid next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and windy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms possible

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!