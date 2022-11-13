Cloudy, breezy and cool Sunday afternoon precedes a rainy night and stormy Monday for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coastal low will develop tonight offshore between Brownsville and Corpus Christi, drawing heat and moisture over our chilly air to produce rain showers. As this system moves away, a strong cold front will race into the region by late Monday afternoon. Expect thunderstorms to develop along the immediate coastline, with strongest storms east and northeast of the Coastal Bend. Thereafter, it will be windy, colder and dry through the work week. Another wet weather system is anticipated to bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms next Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, but only in the 50s to lower 60s the rest of the week and through the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s tonight, dipping to the 40s the rest of the week. Precipitation totals will be modest tonight and Monday except along the immediate coast, where up to an inch of rain can be expected. A half to three quarters of an inch can be anticipated this upcoming weekend.