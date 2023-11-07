Cloudy and windy Taco Tuesday ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

It's another foggy start across the Coastal Bend, so please be careful! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Warming temperatures and increasing wind will help clear up that fog by mid-morning. Humid and warm conditions will persist through the afternoon, despite cloudy skies. Don't expect much in the way of sunshine, but that won't stop afternoon highs from reaching the upper 80s. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday.

'False Fall' continues through Thursday. Late Thursday night, a cold front will bring us big changes! Expect temps to drop about 20 degrees to the middle 60s with rain in the forecast each day into early next week. When it's not raining, we'll still have overcast skies. Early rainfall estimates through the weekend look to be about 1-3 inches area wide.

Have a terrific Tuesday!