Cloudy and humid this afternoon; widespread thunderstorms with flooding rain overnight and through weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A humid, unstable environment will become ugly tonight and through the weekend as a series of upper-level disturbances ignite rounds of powerful thunderstorms that will result in widespread flooding. The initial round of storms late tonight will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain between 11 pm and 3 am. Another cluster of strong storms midday Saturday ups that precipitation total to between 3 and 5 inches, while a third group of storms Sunday night will add yet another 2 to 4 inches. Additional disturbances during the coming week will mean even more rain, so flooding of fields, low-lying regions and rivers will be ongoing. The clouds and precipitation will keep daytime temperatures in the lower 80s, while overnight readings hold in the lower to middle 70s. Wind will be generally out of the east southeast and gust to near 30 mph at times, but will be variable and gusty in and near thunderstorms. In fact, there is a slight risk of severe storms on Saturday, with the primary threat damaging winds. Stay aware of the latest weather developments by tuning into KRIS television.

