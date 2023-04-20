Watch Now
Cloudy and humid

A few storms expected today
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 08:31:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a humid day here in the Coastal Bend, once again. We can't shake that pattern because of persistent southeast wind 15-25 mph. That means Thursday's high temperatures in the middle 80s will feel like the lower 90s. This trend will only continue into Friday.

You can expect a few spotty showers and storms around the area. These passing showers likely won't be very impactful, but we can't rule out a storm or two that could pack strong winds. The better chance for storms arrive on Friday and again on Sunday. The best days to get outdoors and enjoy the weather will be on Saturday with pleasant weather after Friday's cold front!

Coastal Flooding will likely become a problem tonight and Friday due to strong onshore flow. Use caution along our coastal roads.

Have a wonderful day!

