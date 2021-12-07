Cloudy and cooler for Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

A cold front has pushed through the Coastal Bend, leaving in its wake an overcast sky and gusty winds. North winds from 10-20MPH is the reason for a Small Craft Advisory, in effect until 10pm for nearshore and 1am for offshore waters.

Tomorrow morning, expected mostly cloudy skies and morning low temperatures near 50ºF to start. It will feel much cooler than Monday, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. By Wednesday, we'll have a bit more sunshine with partly sunny and dry conditions. The cool down is short lived as temperatures soar to the upper 80s by late week. Another cold front arrives this weekend.

Have a great rest of the week!