Cloudy and cool Wednesday in the Coastal Bend

Heading into the middle of the week, an upper level disturbance will produce cloudy conditions over the Coastal Bend. Overnight, expect increasing clouds that linger through Wednesday evening. The cloud coverage will "blanket" in some of Tuesday's daytime heating so low temperatures will be a bit warmer on Wednesday morning. The thick cloudy layer will remain in place until just after sunset, dissipating into the early morning hours on Thursday. A few models suggest the possibility of coastal showers, but there isn't much moisture in the air to work with— perhaps a few drizzles along the coast at best.

By Thursday, clouds give way to sunshine, and afternoon high temperatures will warm into the 70s. This sunny trend continues into Friday and temperatures soar about average. The warm-up is short-lived as our next cold front passes through the Coastal Bend early Saturday morning. Once again, moisture will be limited to just a few clouds. Expect dry and windy conditions on Saturday as cooler air rushed into place.

