Cloudy and cool today with warmer conditions approaching

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seems that we’ve been on a roller-coaster ride of temperatures in South Texas with a drastic spread of highs and lows from week to week, and in some cases, from day to day.

We'll see another drastic spread of temperatures over the next seven days that includes a temperature spread from the 30s to the 70s.

For today, we’ll have lots of cloud coverage in place and temperatures at the surface will remain on the cool side in the mid-60s with light northeasterly winds.

There will be a gradual decrease in cloud coverage late in the day that will spread from the northwest to the southeast and that will eventually lead to a mainly clear conditions heading into Thursday morning.

With the clear skies on the way, we’ll see more sunshine Thursday and Friday afternoons resulting in warmer temperatures. A southerly wind that will take over will also help drive up the temperatures, leading to breezy conditions by Friday afternoon.

Then, a strong cold front will move through early Saturday morning with a few stray showers, favoring the coastal regions and areas to our northeast.

A strong northerly wind around 15-25 mph will help usher in some much cooler temperatures and we’ll only manage the mid to low 60s early in the day before temperatures eventually drop into the 30s on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks great with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Heading into next week, beginning on MLK Day, we’ll get a quick return of Gulf moisture into South Texas resulting in milder temperatures.

Again, the best rainfall chance in the next seven days will be with that front early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we remain on the dry side.

Today: Mainly cloudy to overcast, cool and pleasant; late day clearing…High: 66…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies taking over, chilly with light winds…Low: 45…Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Thursday: Sunshine returns with milder temperatures…High: 75…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and warm…High: 78…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Strong cold front arrives early with stray showers, strong northerly winds and cooler temperatures…High: 65 (early) temps drop throughout the day…Wind: NNW 15-25 mph and gusting.

Sunday: Cold morning in the 30s, sunny and chilly in the PM…High: 59…Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Monday MLK Day: Southerly winds return and will bring milder temperatures under mainly sunny skies…High: 71…Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Have a great day!