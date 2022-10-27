Clouds rolling in today, storms will arrive later tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday Jr. to you!

Today will start cool and warm up during the afternoon, much like yesterday. Moisture is returning to the Coastal Bend, so expect increasing clouds and humidity this afternoon. Our high temperatures today will be in the low 80s with a breeze from the east and then shifting from the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms begin later tonight ahead of our Friday's cold front. Showers and thunderstorms begin later tonight ahead of our Friday's cold front. Communities near the brush country will likely see the showers first, by late afternoon and early evening.

Our next cold front will spend the late morning hours traveling across the region, reaching our northwestern communities first. The front will be over the coastal waters by early afternoon and the rain will end soon after. This means your Friday night plans should not be impacted by the front. This weekend, the beautiful weather continues! Expected spectacular weather for all your spooky plans!

Have a great day!