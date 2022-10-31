Watch Now
Clouds, rain chances increasing on Halloween

A few showers beginning around sunset
Courtesy Ian Cummings
Posted at 5:54 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 06:54:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Halloween!!

On this Monday, the forecast is a bit spooky. We've got chilly temperatures to start our day: 50s and 60s with uncomfortable humidity! As we go through this morning expect a mix of sun and clouds. By lunch time, the clouds begin to win out and we'll have mostly cloudy conditions by the evening hours. Showers will begin later tonight, but a few could begin as early as sunset.

The rain increases overnight into Tuesday morning. Expect a wet commute to work and school Tuesday morning! An upper-level disturbance is to blame for the rainy day. Showers end late Tuesday, though a few showers could linger overnight into Wednesday.

