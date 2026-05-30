Clouds move in, but warm and quiet end to weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

CLOUDS MOVE IN BUT WE STAY DRY

Are you loving today's weather? I hope that's the case, as this is about as good as it can be, with blue skies, light winds, and temperatures right at average. The one change we can expect over the next few hours and into tomorrow is an increase in cloud cover. However, even with any added clouds, we are expected to remain dry.

We will have cloudy skies for the majority of Sunday, which will keep our overnight temperatures warm, and our day mild. The beach is going to be the place to be, though sunscreen is highly recommended, as burns can and will occur if you don't take the necessary precautions.

Rain chances hold off until Monday, and then stick around through the work week. I'm expecting a shower/storm here and there throughout the week, but not everyone will see rain every day. If a more significant storm system is forecast to move through the area, we will let you know, but as of now, it just looks like isolated rain activity.

Our temperatures will remain seasonable through the foreseeable future, with each afternoon ending up in the high 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity. Enjoy folks! This is about as good as it can get!

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!