Clouds increase ahead of Sunday cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your Saturday starts off to a cloudy start. Expect lows to be warm near 70, warming up into the 80s by afternoon. With clouds increasing, we could see a few showers coming in from the Gulf Of Mexico this evening. Overnight, rain chances increase and low temperatures stay warm in the mid to upper 60s. Rip current risk stays high into the weekend. Winds will also stay brisk, but reverse direction once a cold front arrives.

On Sunday morning, a cold front pushes through the coastal bend bringing scattered showers and while we need the rain, totals will be modest. Most places can hope for a few hundredths, up to about 0.2” of rainfall. Highs on Sunday will be cooler, rising into the low 70s. The cooldown is short-lived as temperatures rebound quickly into Monday afternoon. Our next best chance of rain arrives by midweek, with a secondary cold which will offer another opportunity for light rain accumulations. The front drops our temperatures to near normal by the end of the week.